Dr. Sheryl Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital and SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
1
The Physicians Group LLC9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 427-6776Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Oklahoma Medical Pain Mgmt.3115 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 419-5610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
North Location6205 N Santa Fe Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 419-5610
4
South Location10001 S Western Ave Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 419-5610
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My feet were breaking down after many years of hard use. She immediately diagnosed the problem and within minutes we had a surgery scheduled. We did both feet at once (extremely painful) but I’m glad we did because I might not have come back and done the second. At one month post surgery I could hardly walk. She asked me what my goal was. I told her that I wanted to be able to walk all over DisneyWorld with my wife. Two months saw a little improvement and I started therapy. Fast forward to six months, I walked almost 10 miles per day at DisneyWorld last week with no pain. Thank you Dr Smith. Thank you Jennifer. God bless you!
About Dr. Sheryl Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275672941
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Univ Med Ctr
- Ou Health Sc
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma Christian University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
