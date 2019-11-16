Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodts-Palenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD
Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Acadiana Maternal-Fetal Medicine4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 204, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 283-7741
Rapides Specialty Clinic501 Medical Center Dr Ste 4C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 354-4550
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Loved Dr. Sheryl! Kept us very informed and answered all of our questions along the way!
About Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528048642
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Maricopa Med Center
- Phoenix Integrated
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
