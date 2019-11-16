Overview

Dr. Sheryl Rodts-Palenik, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Rodts-Palenik works at Acadiana Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.