Dr. Sheryl Okuhara, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health and Sciences, Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Okuhara works at Bradenton Cardiology Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.