Overview

Dr. Sheryl Logan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Logan works at Women's Care Florida - OB & GYN Specialists in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.