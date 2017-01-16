Dr. Sheryl Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Logan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Logan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Locations
Women s Care Florida OB GYN Specialists1551 CLAY ST, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 644-5371Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just had dr. Logan perform a complete abdominal hysterectomy on me 5 days ago. She is a wonderful , down to earth, caring, person. She made the entire experience easy going and made me totally relaxed from preop to postop. I would strongly recommend her !
About Dr. Sheryl Logan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1104820042
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Logan speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
