Dr. Sheryl John, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheryl John, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. John works at University Pediatric Associates in Highland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Pediatric Associates
    317 Cleveland Ave # 101A, Highland Park, NJ 08904 (732) 249-7827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold

Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Headache
Hives
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Ringworm
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 31, 2021
Dr. John is fantastic! We always request to see her when she is available. She is kind, attentive, professional, thorough and informative. She always takes the time to explain everything to us and we never feel rushed when we are with her. We feel at ease during our visits, which is very much appreciated by this anxious mom! We highly recommend her!!
Renee Nossen — Mar 31, 2021
About Dr. Sheryl John, MD

Specialties
  Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1992963409
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sheryl John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. John works at University Pediatric Associates in Highland Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. John’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

