Dr. Sheryl John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheryl John, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. John works at
Locations
University Pediatric Associates317 Cleveland Ave # 101A, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 249-7827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John is fantastic! We always request to see her when she is available. She is kind, attentive, professional, thorough and informative. She always takes the time to explain everything to us and we never feel rushed when we are with her. We feel at ease during our visits, which is very much appreciated by this anxious mom! We highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Sheryl John, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1992963409
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.