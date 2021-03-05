Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics Ltd.1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 401, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 480-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Hoyer researched and found the best medical solution to treat my granuloma annulare (GA), which is rare and hard to treat. I appreciate the time, resources and compassion she has shown in helping me find the right medicine to make my condition better.
About Dr. Sheryl Hoyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760474928
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoyer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyer.
