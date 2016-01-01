Dr. Sheryl Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Handler, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Handler, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Sheryl Handler, M.D.5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 131, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 783-9700Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sheryl Handler, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245217587
Education & Certifications
- National Chldns Hospital Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handler speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.
