Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanawalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1585 Woodlake Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanawalt?
Dr. Hanawalt's office saw me as a new patient emergency on the same day my internist called for an appointment. The Doctor and her staff were very professional and helpful, and made every effort to inform me. I recommend her very highly!
About Dr. Sheryl Hanawalt, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1780971846
Education & Certifications
- SSM - DePaul Health Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanawalt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanawalt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanawalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanawalt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanawalt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanawalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanawalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.