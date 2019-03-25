See All Pediatricians in Reno, NV
Dr. Sheryl Cohen, MD

Pediatrics
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheryl Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Renown Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern Nevada Pediatrics
    75 Pringle Way, Reno, NV 89502 (775) 686-4300
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Viral Infection
Otitis Media
Dysentery
Viral Infection
Otitis Media
Dysentery

Viral Infection
Otitis Media
Dysentery
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Tonsillitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Syncope
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 25, 2019
    This was our first visit with Dr Cohen. She performed a well check with my 7-year-old son. He does not have any health problems and we did not express any concerns to her. She was very friendly and open to discuss anything we wanted to discuss. She gave us several opportunities to speak (I.e. “Is there anything else you’d like to discuss?” “Do you have any questions?”). The visit was relaxed and straightforward. My son and I felt very comfortable around her. She appears confident and knowledgeab
    — Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Sheryl Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992768089
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryl Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Renown Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

