Dr. Sheryl Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Northern Nevada Pediatrics75 Pringle Way, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 686-4300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
This was our first visit with Dr Cohen. She performed a well check with my 7-year-old son. He does not have any health problems and we did not express any concerns to her. She was very friendly and open to discuss anything we wanted to discuss. She gave us several opportunities to speak (I.e. “Is there anything else you’d like to discuss?” “Do you have any questions?”). The visit was relaxed and straightforward. My son and I felt very comfortable around her. She appears confident and knowledgeab
About Dr. Sheryl Cohen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- U.C.L.A.
