Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheryl Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheryl Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Sheryl L. Anderson M.d.7120 Minstrel Way Ste 203, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 325-1091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Anderson since I was 16 years old, and I am turning 30 this year. When I have concerns about a medication, she won't force me to take that medication. If there is a medication I want to try, we will talk about if it's the best possible choice for me. The majority of the time that I've had concerns and left voicemails, she has returned my call within 24 hours. Instead of the standard 15 minutes, my appointments usually last 45 because she genuinely cares and wants to spend time hearing about my life to better assist me. Dr A definitely has a no-nonsense attitude towards things and is incredibly blunt, which works extremely well for my personality. If you are highly sensitive to criticism and may potentially be triggered by a logical and blunt approach, she may not be the best fit for you. I adore Dr A. She has done wonders for my mental health journey. She is exactly what I need in a provider and I am so thankful and happy to be one of her patients.
About Dr. Sheryl Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1639227648
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.