Dr. Duhon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherwood Duhon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherwood Duhon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-1074Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
2
The Orthopedic Clinic Association6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste B1800, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
3
The Orthopedic Clinic Association9377 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 277-6211
4
TOCA at Banner Health5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 277-6211
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr Duhon since 2006. He has cared for both of my knees, from orthoscopic surgery to Gel Shots. Very competent Orthopedic Surgeon
About Dr. Sherwood Duhon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740265776
Education & Certifications
- Saint Lukes Hospital
- Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
