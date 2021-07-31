Overview

Dr. Sherwin Zargaroff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Zargaroff works at UroSurg Associates in Plantation, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.