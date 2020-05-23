Overview

Dr. Sherwin Yen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine|Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Yen works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.