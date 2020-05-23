Dr. Sherwin Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherwin Yen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherwin Yen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine|Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Yen works at
Locations
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 975-4746Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Super friendly as well as knowledgeable. Really a delight! I understand why he is booked so far out.
About Dr. Sherwin Yen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Endocrinology, Diabetes, Thyroid Disease, Hormone Disorders, Diabetes and Metabolism, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Primary Care, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine|Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yen speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.