Dr. Sherwin Ho, MD
Dr. Sherwin Ho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center and West Suburban Medical Center.
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-5978
Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 834-1634Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
University of Chicago Hospitals5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-3531Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
- West Suburban Medical Center
He took time to listen to me and prescribed physical therapy rather than insist on surgery. I appreciated his willingness to listen to my concerns and desires to avoid surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Orthopedic Surgery
