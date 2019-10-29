Overview

Dr. Sherwin Ho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.