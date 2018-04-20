Overview

Dr. Sherwin Batoon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Matias H Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine, Inc, Southwestern University and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.