Dr. Shervondalonn Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Shervondalonn Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Brown listened to my health concerns and was very knowledgeable about my condition. She gave me options for treatments and did not rush. Also, she is extremely nice and caring. I wish all physicians showed this type of knowledge and care.
About Dr. Shervondalonn Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1922198480
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
350 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
