Dr. Shervin Oskouei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oskouei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- GA
- Atlanta
- Dr. Shervin Oskouei, MD
Dr. Shervin Oskouei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shervin Oskouei, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Oskouei works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
-
2
Emory University Orthopaedics and Spine Center59 Executive Park South NE # 2000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Oskouei?
I had a fantastic experience with a Dr. I knew absolutely nothing about. I had total hip replacement on my right hip and was walking 3 hrs after surgery. I high recommend Dr. Shervin Oskoeui MD. Dr. Oskouei and his team they are professionals and explain the entire procedure. He’s a true expert in his field!!! You will not be disappointed with this team of doctors.
About Dr. Shervin Oskouei, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1124120852
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oskouei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oskouei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oskouei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oskouei works at
Dr. Oskouei has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oskouei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Oskouei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oskouei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oskouei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oskouei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.