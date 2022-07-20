Dr. Shervin Harandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shervin Harandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shervin Harandi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Harandi works at
Locations
-
1
Modern Pain Management, Houston, TX902 Frostwood Dr Ste 235, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 298-0120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harandi?
Dr. Harandi was kind, knowledgeable, and very helpful while listening to my case and determining the best treatment plan for me. 10/10 would recommend!
About Dr. Shervin Harandi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063771509
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Baylor Col of Med
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harandi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harandi works at
Dr. Harandi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Harandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.