Overview

Dr. Shervin Harandi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Harandi works at Modern Pain Management, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.