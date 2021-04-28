Overview

Dr. Shervin Eshraghi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Eshraghi works at Cedars Sinai Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.