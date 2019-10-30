Dr. Eshaghian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shervin Eshaghian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shervin Eshaghian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Eshaghian works at
Locations
Tower Cardiology2080 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 858-6500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Esheghian is very caring and bright. He has taken great care of me for the last two years
About Dr. Shervin Eshaghian, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1760695696
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eshaghian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eshaghian works at
Dr. Eshaghian has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eshaghian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eshaghian speaks Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshaghian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshaghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshaghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.