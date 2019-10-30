Overview

Dr. Shervin Eshaghian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Eshaghian works at Beverly Hills Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.