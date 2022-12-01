See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Dashti works at Norton Neuroscience Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Neuroscience Institute - Brownsboro
    4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-6390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Radiation Tissue Damage Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • Lincoln
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Passport Home Health
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • Tricare
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dashti?

    Dec 01, 2022
    I am so thankful for Dr. Dashti. I had been living with a condition called IIH or pseudotumor ceribri for years, possibly the majority of my life. Other doctors had dismissed my issues of: almost daily headaches, eye pressure, head pressure, wavy lines and stars in my vision, eventual black outs in my vision, brain fog, extreme fatigue, joint pain, joint swelling, shaky hands, loss of words, tightness in my neck and shoulders, eye twitching, PT in my right ear causing swooshing sound constantly, blurry vision, racing heart, and chest pain. What the radiologist missed on my tests Dr. Dashti immediately caught as Venous Sinus Stenosis. He was able to go in and place a stent. When I woke up from surgery the heartbeat sound from the Pulsatile Tennitus was completely gone from my right ear. After the next following weeks, the largest majority of my symptoms had minimized or subsided completely. I went from being absolutely miserable everyday and barely surviving from the symptoms keeping me
    — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dashti to family and friends

    Dr. Dashti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dashti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD.

    About Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437294386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron, Akron Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dashti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dashti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dashti works at Norton Neuroscience Institute in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Dashti’s profile.

    Dr. Dashti has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dashti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.