Dr. Shervin Aminpour, MD
Overview
Dr. Shervin Aminpour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They completed their fellowship with Eisbach Facial Plastic Surgery|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
Dr. Aminpour works at
Locations
201 S Buena Vista Suite 325201 S Buena Vista St Ste 325, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 459-5697
Shervin Aminpour MD PC7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 540, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5698
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- PHCS
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Rhinoplasty done Jan 4th. I couldn’t recommend this Surgeon or him phenomenal team enough. From the very start, the ladies at the front desk were PHENOMENAL. They walked me through every step, helped me with every little thing along the way, even going as far as calling and making connections for me (I’m an out of Country patient) to ensure I could get the best price and quickest time. I’ve never experienced such amazing like this before. So thankful. Dr. Aminpour was very professional and listened to my worries and my wishes for what I wanted for my dream nose. I appreciate how he was able to be realistic and honest with me. I appreciate how he was able to take what I had for a vision and combine his extensive knowledge and expertise to go into surgery with knowing what I hoped for in changed for my nose combined with the medical realistically if what he can do for my nose. I’m about 2.5 weeks post OP. And I’m very happy with my results
About Dr. Shervin Aminpour, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1326022708
Education & Certifications
- Eisbach Facial Plastic Surgery|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
- University Of California Davis Medical Center|University of California Medical Center
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine|University Of California School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aminpour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aminpour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aminpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aminpour has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aminpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aminpour speaks Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Aminpour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aminpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aminpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aminpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.