Dr. Shervin Aminpour, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (56)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Shervin Aminpour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They completed their fellowship with Eisbach Facial Plastic Surgery|University of New Mexico / Main Campus

Dr. Aminpour works at 201 S Buena Vista Suite 325 in Burbank, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    201 S Buena Vista Suite 325
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 325, Burbank, CA 91505 (818) 459-5697
    Shervin Aminpour MD PC
    Shervin Aminpour MD PC
7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 540, West Hills, CA 91307 (818) 459-5698

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jan 17, 2022
    I had a Rhinoplasty done Jan 4th. I couldn't recommend this Surgeon or him phenomenal team enough. From the very start, the ladies at the front desk were PHENOMENAL. They walked me through every step, helped me with every little thing along the way, even going as far as calling and making connections for me (I'm an out of Country patient) to ensure I could get the best price and quickest time. I've never experienced such amazing like this before. So thankful. Dr. Aminpour was very professional and listened to my worries and my wishes for what I wanted for my dream nose. I appreciate how he was realistic and honest with me. I appreciate how he was able to take what I had for a vision and combine his extensive knowledge and expertise to go into surgery with knowing what I hoped for in changed for my nose combined with the medical realistically if what he can do for my nose. I'm about 2.5 weeks post OP. And I'm very happy with my results
    Canadian Patient — Jan 17, 2022
    About Dr. Shervin Aminpour, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    English, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1326022708
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Eisbach Facial Plastic Surgery|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
    Fellowship
    University Of California Davis Medical Center|University of California Medical Center
    Residency
    University of California At Davis / School of Medicine|University Of California School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Shervin Aminpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Aminpour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aminpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Aminpour has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more.

    Dr. Aminpour speaks Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Aminpour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aminpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aminpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

