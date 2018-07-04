Dr. Sherry Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherry Yang, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard - Dermatology3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Wilmington Office - Concord Plaza3521 Silverside Rd Ste 1L, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions
Jefferson Dermatology Associates833 Chestnut St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yang is amazing! She is extremely smart, knowledgeable and down to earth! She deeply cares about her patients and their outcomes. Dr. Yang put the missing puzzle piece to my rare autoimmune disease, by thinking outside the box and doing a skin biopsy and getting the answers my rheumatologist needed. She promised to help me take care of this skin condition that comes with this autoimmune disease and that there is hope for my skin! I would recommend everyone to Dr. Yang!
About Dr. Sherry Yang, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1295024057
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Pennsylvania State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
481 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.