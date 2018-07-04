Overview

Dr. Sherry Yang, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

