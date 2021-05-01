Dr. Sherry Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherry Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Pediatric Ophthalmology of Nj PC57 Willowbrook Blvd Ste 411, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 256-4111
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our son has been going to Dr. Yang's practice since a toddler. At a young age, dirt scratched his retina. She saw him everyday for a week to change and secure the eye patch. She is such a dedicated and friendly doctor. You will feel very confident with her.
About Dr. Sherry Yang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.