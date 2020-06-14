Dr. Sherry Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherry Taylor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Locations
NorthBay Center for Neuroscience1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 230, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She performed emergency surgery on me 12/25/2017 saved my life I can walk again!! Slow but I’m up and moving??I’ve also lost over 150# without her I wouldn’t have known what to do I’m forever grateful ??
About Dr. Sherry Taylor, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942375688
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
