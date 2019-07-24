Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY At Stony Brook Health Science Center and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Sussman works at
Locations
Middle Country Endocrinology PC285 E Main St Ste 105, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 509-0390
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sussman is the most caring endocrinologist I have ever seen. In the past, he staff was not great so I went to two other doctors. That’s when I realized how great she was. Her staff has gotten better but not the best. She is the best though so I can tolerate a staff that’s not stellar.
About Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235176280
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook-University Hospital
- SUNY Stony Brook-University Hospital
- SUNY Stony Brook- University Hospital
- SUNY At Stony Brook Health Science Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussman works at
Dr. Sussman has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
