Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY At Stony Brook Health Science Center and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Sussman works at Middle Country Endocrinology in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Country Endocrinology PC
    285 E Main St Ste 105, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 509-0390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 24, 2019
    Dr. Sussman is the most caring endocrinologist I have ever seen. In the past, he staff was not great so I went to two other doctors. That’s when I realized how great she was. Her staff has gotten better but not the best. She is the best though so I can tolerate a staff that’s not stellar.
    Alli — Jul 24, 2019
    About Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235176280
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Stony Brook-University Hospital
    • SUNY Stony Brook-University Hospital
    • SUNY Stony Brook- University Hospital
    • SUNY At Stony Brook Health Science Center
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sussman works at Middle Country Endocrinology in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sussman’s profile.

    Dr. Sussman has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

