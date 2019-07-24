Overview

Dr. Sherry Sussman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY At Stony Brook Health Science Center and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Sussman works at Middle Country Endocrinology in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.