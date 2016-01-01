Dr. Sherry Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Sherry Simmons, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Godfrey, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University.
Dr. Simmons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Osf Healthcare Medical Group6702 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035 Directions (618) 467-1520
-
2
Body Perfect4525 Wabash Ave Ste 2, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 698-8607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Sherry Simmons, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316141849
Education & Certifications
- Siu Som Mem Med Ctr
- St Joseph Creighton
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.