Overview

Dr. Sherry Shuman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Shuman works at Central Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.