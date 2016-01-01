Overview

Dr. Sherry Scovell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Scovell works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.