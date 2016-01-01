See All Vascular Surgeons in Danvers, MA
Dr. Sherry Scovell, MD

Vascular Surgery
29 years of experience

Dr. Sherry Scovell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Scovell works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mass General Vein Care - Danvers
    104 Endicott St Ste 200, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6885
  2. 2
    Cra Danvers Imaging LLC
    102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sherry Scovell, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326093733
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
