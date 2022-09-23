Dr. Sherry Saxonhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxonhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Saxonhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherry Saxonhouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Saxonhouse works at
Locations
-
1
Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
-
2
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute1237 Harding Pl Ste 4200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
-
3
Levine Cancer Institute1550 Faulk St, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 667-3410
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a heart procedure performed by Dr Saxonhouse and the Atrium team. That was an incredible experience, and I’m very grateful to everyone at Atrium. I’m very impressed with the Atrium team’s skill level and bed side manner. Dr Saxonhouse is amazing and I think she can walk on water. Her skill and knowledge is impressive, and she is an excellent doctor. The Atrium team treated me as if I was at a vacation resort. Thanks for giving me a new lease on life.
About Dr. Sherry Saxonhouse, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1275557571
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxonhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxonhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxonhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxonhouse works at
Dr. Saxonhouse has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saxonhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxonhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxonhouse.
