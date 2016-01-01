Overview

Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sakowitz works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.