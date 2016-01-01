See All Pediatricians in Paramus, NJ
Overview

Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Sakowitz works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Wellness and Weight Management
    140 E Ridgewood Ave # N480, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 316-8438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1487705521
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sakowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sakowitz works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sakowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Sakowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

