Dr. Sherry Rotunda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherry Rotunda, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Rotunda works at
Locations
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County - Encinitas1200 Garden View Rd Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatologist Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-0677
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rotunda's background and medical training were a good match for the type of care giver I was looking for. On my first visit I found her to be knowledgeable, thorough and a good communicator. I've had a number of dermatologists over the years in different parts of the country and I would definitely place her near the top. I'm a healthcare provider myself so always find it interesting to be on the receiving end. I have no affiliation nor past social interaction with Dr. Rotunda.
About Dr. Sherry Rotunda, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Univ/Hosp
- Med Center Of Delaware
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Drew University
- Dermatology
Dr. Rotunda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotunda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotunda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotunda has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotunda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotunda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotunda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotunda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotunda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.