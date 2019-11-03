Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherry Rogers, MD
Dr. Sherry Rogers, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.
Sherry Rogers MD2800 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse, NY 13219
527 Charles Ave Ste 14, Syracuse, NY 13209
I urge all to read her books. She's pulled back the curtain to expose the dirty toxic pharmaceutical based phony system of doctors who are simply dispensers of poison for big pharma. She shows how you can heal through supplementing vitamins & nutrients you can buy over the counter rather than prescription meds that make you sicker. That's why they went after her. Read "The blood pressure hoax" and other books by her. They'll blow your mind
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
