Dr. Sherry Roach, MD
Dr. Sherry Roach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.
Medical Center Enterprise400 N Edwards St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-0584Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I didn’t wait for a long time. She and the staff were personable, kind and professional. She was thorough in her exam and was attentive in answering all my questions.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1437143112
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
