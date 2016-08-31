Overview

Dr. Sherry Reid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center



Dr. Reid works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL with other offices in Shelbyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.