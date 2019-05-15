Dr. Ransom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM
Dr. Sherry Ransom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 360 N Columbus Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions (914) 668-5296
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I have never had this experience with Dr RansomI know the patient who complained personally and she is very noncompliant. When she visited Dr Ransoms office she was dirty and and unkempt. She had pink and green slippers on to let you know she was a member of AKA the sorority. She was sent to the hospital because she was too filthy to treat.Fott
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164415493
Dr. Ransom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ransom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ransom has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ransom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ransom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ransom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ransom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ransom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.