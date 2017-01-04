Dr. Sherry Nussbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Nussbaum, MD
Dr. Sherry Nussbaum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Sherry Nussbaum, M.D., P.A.1008 N Bowen Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 861-2288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Nussbaum is professional and inquisitive. I never feel rushed or like I'm wasting her time, even when it turns out my child doesn't need medial attention. She is excellent about fitting my children in any time I have a concern. She is thorough and experienced. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sherry Nussbaum, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336241710
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Nussbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nussbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nussbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussbaum.
