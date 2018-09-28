Overview

Dr. Sherry Milner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Milner works at Milner and Milner Mds in Solon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.