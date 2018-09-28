See All Pediatricians in Solon, OH
Dr. Sherry Milner, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherry Milner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Milner works at Milner and Milner Mds in Solon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Milner and Milner Mds
    Milner and Milner Mds
33165 Solon Rd Ste 100, Solon, OH 44139
(440) 349-5575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Fever

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2018
    I have two children who see Dr. Milner. My youngest son has a serious condition which we are still trying to figure out. Dr Sherry has gone above and beyond for my family. She has taken my concerns seriously from the beginning and because of her my son got the proper care, fast. She works well with my son's other doctors and is amazing at communicating with me and keeping me updated. I can't say enough how thankful I am to have such an amazing pediatrician.
    Solon, OH — Sep 28, 2018
    About Dr. Sherry Milner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093739237
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
