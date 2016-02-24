Dr. Sherry Lu, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Lu, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sherry Lu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Foot Care Associates13425 Hoover Creek Blvd Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28273 Directions (704) 228-1350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
She is very professional and does a good job. I have seen more than one podiatric foctor before, and she is verry good.
About Dr. Sherry Lu, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1720342165
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.