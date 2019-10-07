Dr. Sherry Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherry Lim, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-4830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
I went to Dr. Lim for lumpectomy surgery. She was very clear about what she would do and how she would do it. She told me I would need two incisions, one to remove the tumor and one to remove the lymph nodes. I was pleasantly surprised to find that she was able to perform both procedures using only one incision. After about a year, the scar was barely visible. I will always be grateful to her for removing cancer from my breast and from my life!
About Dr. Sherry Lim, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1659465300
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University - Chicago
- Northwestern University - Chicago
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.