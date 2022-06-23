Dr. Sherry Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherry Levine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
South Florida ENT Associates4700 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 583-7770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
South Florida ENT Associates, Inc18501 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 966-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Just had my first appointment with Dr. Levine today and IMHO I was quite impressed with her “less is possibly more” treatment plan. I choose my physicians based on their willingness to ‘listen’ to what I had to say with regard to my own experience of Allopathic Medicine and seemed be open minded instead of me having a one way relationship of listening and following Doctors Orders like many other patients do. Dr. Levine asked all the right questions in my opinion and seemed confident with regard to her qualifications. All in all, I can say without a doubt that I found a new medical specialist that I feel comfortable with.
About Dr. Sherry Levine, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
