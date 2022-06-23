Overview

Dr. Sherry Levine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at South Florida ENT Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.