Overview

Dr. Sherry Kroll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Putnam, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Backus Hospital.



Dr. Kroll works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Putnam, CT with other offices in Plainfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.