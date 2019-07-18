See All Dermatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane School Of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Ingraham works at Advanced Dermatology in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in League City, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Esta Kronberg, MD
Dr. Esta Kronberg, MD
10 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
10 (223)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology
    1235 Lake 2 Fl Pt Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care PA
    1615 W League City Pkwy Ste 300, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 665-4444
  3. 3
    West Memorial Family Practice
    430 S Mason Rd Ste 101, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 392-3803
  4. 4
    Sugarland
    1235 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-0166
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ingraham?

    Jul 18, 2019
    everytime I go there I come away with a feeling of peace about my skin problems. dr. Ingraham is absolutely the best dermatologist there is. shes extremely knowledgeable & shes always a professional but with a kind & caring heart. I thank the stars above when I chose her & went in for my first appointment. if I ever had to move away from this area I would still come back to her for all my skin needs. I trust her 100%!!!! she is absolutely the best & I love her!!!!
    karen jeter — Jul 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ingraham to family and friends

    Dr. Ingraham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ingraham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD.

    About Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700852605
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane U Sch Med Tulane U Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tulane School Of Public Health and Tropical Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ingraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ingraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ingraham has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.