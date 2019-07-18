Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane School Of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
1
Advanced Dermatology1235 Lake 2 Fl Pt Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions
2
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care PA1615 W League City Pkwy Ste 300, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 665-4444
3
West Memorial Family Practice430 S Mason Rd Ste 101, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 392-3803
4
Sugarland1235 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-0166Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingraham?
everytime I go there I come away with a feeling of peace about my skin problems. dr. Ingraham is absolutely the best dermatologist there is. shes extremely knowledgeable & shes always a professional but with a kind & caring heart. I thank the stars above when I chose her & went in for my first appointment. if I ever had to move away from this area I would still come back to her for all my skin needs. I trust her 100%!!!! she is absolutely the best & I love her!!!!
About Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U Sch Med Tulane U Hosp
- Tulane School Of Public Health and Tropical Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingraham has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.