Dr. Sherry Huang, MD
Dr. Sherry Huang, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Hillcrest - UC San Diego Medical Center200 W Arbor Dr Ste MC8320, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 321-2550
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
