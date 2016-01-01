See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Sherry Huang, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
28 years of experience
Dr. Sherry Huang, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Huang works at Hillcrest - UC San Diego Medical Center in San Diego, CA.

    Hillcrest - UC San Diego Medical Center
    Hillcrest - UC San Diego Medical Center
    200 W Arbor Dr Ste MC8320, San Diego, CA 92103

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

About Dr. Sherry Huang, MD

  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
  • English, Spanish
  • 1114098969
Education & Certifications

  • University Ca San Diego Med Center
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
