Overview

Dr. Sherry Hu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Hu works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.