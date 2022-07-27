See All Psychiatrists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Sherry Gergis, MD

Psychiatry
3 (61)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sherry Gergis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gergis works at Florida Psychiatric Cnsltnts PA in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Villar Neuropsychology LLC
    1301 S International Pkwy Ste 2021, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 412-8187
  2. 2
    Integrative Medicine of Lake Mary Inc
    2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 109, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 936-2449

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Phobia
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Phobia

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr. Gergis has helped me adjust my medication and made me feel so much better. I am very thankful for her and Becky her office manager.
    Thankful patient — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sherry Gergis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720261472
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Col of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North East Ohio Univ Coll of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Gergis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gergis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gergis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gergis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gergis works at Florida Psychiatric Cnsltnts PA in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gergis’s profile.

    Dr. Gergis has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gergis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Gergis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gergis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gergis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gergis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

