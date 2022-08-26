See All Gastroenterologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Sherry Ellis, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (65)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherry Ellis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Ellis works at Palm Beach Digestive Associates, Delray Beach, FL in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Digestive Associates
    6646 Atlantic Ave Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 638-9533
  2. 2
    Delray Beach
    2605 W Atlantic Ave Ste A101, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 733-0379
  3. 3
    Borland-Groover Clinic
    4675 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 245-4550
  4. 4
    Borland-Groover Clinic
    10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 733-0379
  5. 5
    Ian S Goldbaum Dpm PA
    16244 S Military Trl Ste 170, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 381-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?

    Aug 26, 2022
    Due to unforseen circumstances Dr Ellis has relocated to Palm Beach Digestive Associates: 6646 W Atlantic Ave, Ste 100, Delray Beach FL 33446
    — Aug 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sherry Ellis, MD
    About Dr. Sherry Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114114311
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/Jacobi Medical Center/Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Internship
    • 1986
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ellis speaks Haitian Creole and Spanish.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
