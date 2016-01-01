Dr. Hsiang-Yi Chou accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherry Hsiang-Yi Chou, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherry Hsiang-Yi Chou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Hsiang-Yi Chou works at
Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sherry Hsiang-Yi Chou, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mgh and Brigham and Women's Hospi
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
