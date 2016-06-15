Overview

Dr. Sherry Castillo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Creekside Family Medicine LLC in Medford, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.