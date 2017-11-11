Dr. Sherry Banack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Banack, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherry Banack, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1331 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 529-9933
- 2 320 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-5940
Prohealth Laboratory950 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-9600
Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 284-4321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Banack so much that even when we moved to Enfield we stayed with her. She is kind, compassionate, caring, and thoughtful. Hands down, the best pediatrician I could ask for!
About Dr. Sherry Banack, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235140179
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
